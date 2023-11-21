Hedge-hopping cops catch car stripper who tried to escape through gardens

Staffordshire Road Policing Unit tracked down the stolen car with the help of vehicle locating service Tracker.

After finding the makeshift chop shop in Lichfield officers successfully gave chase to the man through local gardens and over hedges before apprehending him.

Staffordshire RPU tweeted: "More stolen cars (albeit in many parts now) recovered from Lichfield today by the RPU. Foot chase, garden hoping and one in the cells.

"Thanks to Tracker_UK for the support with this one. We bring more to the table than just tickets."