Hedge-hopping cops catch car stripper who tried to escape through gardens
Hedge-hopping police officers caught a suspected car thief who tried to escape through neighbouring gardens after being found stripping a vehicle today (Tuesday).
By Adam Smith
Published
Staffordshire Road Policing Unit tracked down the stolen car with the help of vehicle locating service Tracker.
After finding the makeshift chop shop in Lichfield officers successfully gave chase to the man through local gardens and over hedges before apprehending him.
Staffordshire RPU tweeted: "More stolen cars (albeit in many parts now) recovered from Lichfield today by the RPU. Foot chase, garden hoping and one in the cells.
"Thanks to Tracker_UK for the support with this one. We bring more to the table than just tickets."