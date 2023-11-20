Two new nursing homes planned in Staffordshire in response to increasing demand

Staffordshire County Council is planning to build two new nursing homes in Lichfield and Tamworth.

If these proceed, council chiefs say they will use the latest in technology and innovation to provide high quality care.

The plans, which were signed off by the county council’s cabinet, are still in the early stages and are subject to planning permission and final costs.

If everything goes ahead, the two care homes should open in 2027.

It would mean two current residential homes – Meadowrythe in Tamworth and Bracken House in Lichfield – would close, but only after the new care homes are opened.

Any residents at the time would have the option to move to the new nursing homes.

It is likely that staff would also have the option to transfer.

Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for health and care Julia Jessel said: “With an ageing population and increased demand for nursing care, it is sensible to look at our options and see how we can increase capacity in the areas of the county that need it the most.

"This means we’ll be able to offer good quality, affordable placements to support the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“The plans are still in their very early stages and if they progress, we will bring together the latest in technology and innovation to provide much needed additional nursing home capacity.”