Police concerned for welfare of missing man last seen in Burntwood
Police have issued an image of a missing man last seen in an area of Lichfield amid concerns for his welfare.
Staffordshire Police has launched an appeal over the whereabouts of a man named Gavin.
The 37-year-old was last spotted in the Burntwood area on Wednesday afternoon.
He is described as a white male with a medium build and facial hair.
Police say he could possibly be wearing a dark leather jacket and grey trousers.
Anyone who sees him has been urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 633 of 15/11.