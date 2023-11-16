Police concerned for welfare of missing man last seen in Burntwood

Staffordshire Police has launched an appeal over the whereabouts of a man named Gavin.

The 37-year-old was last spotted in the Burntwood area on Wednesday afternoon.

He is described as a white male with a medium build and facial hair.

Police say he could possibly be wearing a dark leather jacket and grey trousers.

Anyone who sees him has been urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 633 of 15/11.