Police concerned for welfare of missing man last seen in Burntwood

Police have issued an image of a missing man last seen in an area of Lichfield amid concerns for his welfare.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Last updated
Have you seen missing Gavin?

Staffordshire Police has launched an appeal over the whereabouts of a man named Gavin.

The 37-year-old was last spotted in the Burntwood area on Wednesday afternoon.

He is described as a white male with a medium build and facial hair.

Police say he could possibly be wearing a dark leather jacket and grey trousers.

Anyone who sees him has been urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 633 of 15/11.

