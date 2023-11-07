Plans submitted for new four-screen cinema in Staffordshire that will breathe new life into former Debenhams store

The former Debenhams site at the Three Spires Shopping Centre would be transformed into a four-screen facility, under the plans which have been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

The development would also see the demolition of four existing retail units to “support the revitalisation of the city centre” but it will allow for the creation of seven commercial units.

The plans say four of the new ground floor units are intended to be operated by food and beverage businesses, while a leisure unit is also due to be located on the first floor.

A restaurant is proposed on the second floor with an external terrace featuring views across the city centre.

It is thought that the proposal will create approximately 129 full-time equivalent jobs.

A planning statement from Three Spires’ owner Evolve Estates says: "The proposal in its simplest terms can be characterised as the repurposing of the former Debenhams, which has been vacant for almost two and a half years and is the largest commercial unit in the city centre.

"That closure has presented a significant challenge to the city centre, but also an opportunity to diversify its offer, reducing its reliance on retail to attract the local community into it.

"Whilst the proposal demolishes four existing Class E units, it delivers seven new commercial units including six within Class E and brings back into use the largest commercial unit within the city centre alongside delivering new public realm and ensuring wider regeneration can be delivered.

"The proposal is therefore considered on balance to be a net benefit to the city centre in terms of attraction to the local community and enhancing the number of occupiers within it; all to the substantial benefit of the city centre’s vitality and viability.

"In respect of the wider regeneration in the city centre, the proposal complements and is critical to facilitating the council’s wider strategic ambition to regenerate significant areas of the city centre, located to the south east of the application site."

An evaluation by specialists from Prime Retail submitted with the planning application says that a significant number of former Debenhams sites across the country remained vacant.

The latest statistics in August by research agency Geolytix showed that almost two thirds of them – 80 units – remained empty across the UK.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made by Lichfield District Council in the upcoming months.