Lichfield pop star Belle set for next television date

Singer song-writer Belle Kumble-Rose, known as Belle, will be on the Saturday Mash-Up tomorrow morning, performing her latest single 'Follow Ur Heart' after proving a hit with the audience on her show debut earlier this year.

Teenager Belle is the daughter of Anna Kumble, who made a name for herself in the 1990s as pop star Lolly and, herself, had a string of top-ten hits.

Anna said: "It's great for Belle and she's so excited to be going back on the show.

"She's been doing some tours of schools again and finds them really rewarding.

"We've noticed, watching it, how there's a reaction from pupils now, with kids singing the songs back, learning the words to the songs, so it's been sweet. She's slowly paving the way."

Anna added: "Every gig that she has done this year, the organisers have asked her back and asked her to do more next year.

"So I think her talent is really shining through when she gets the opportunity. She has only just turned 17 and she is still learning and growing. She's already writing her next track, due out in January, which is powerful and up tempo and she's looking forward to performing that."

Saturday Mash-Up is on from 9.30am.