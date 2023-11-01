Former library flats approval

The plans for the Former Library at The Friary building include a 24 space car park and the demolition of later extensions at the rear of the property.

The grade two listed building was constructed in the 1920s as part of the Lichfield Friary Grammar School before later becoming Lichfield College and the library.

The building was sold in 2017 as Staffordshire County Council thought the building was too large and was becoming expensive to manage.

The plans put forward by Worcestershire-based GR8Space (Library) Limited were recommended for approval by planning officers.

Internal modifications will be made to the building to accommodate residential use along with the demolition of later extensions which were added in the 1960s and 1990s.

No objections were submitted by statutory authorities but three objections were lodge with Lichfield District Council.

And several objections were raised by Lichfield Civic Society on three grounds; historical matter, the planning issues and commercial viability.

Speaking on behalf of Lichfield Civic Society Bernice Eisner said: “My main consideration with this particular application is the fact that most of the problems that the Civic Society see on this application arise from the fact they want 21 units.

“It is therefore suggested to this committee not that they reject the application entirely but they ask the applicant to go back to the drawing board and reduce the number of units, so they don’t have to have habitable residential dwellings in the roof space and don’t have to have paving on what is currently a green attractive area.”

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, planning agent Martin Mence told the planning committee: “It is now essential to provide a viable and sustainable long term use for the building to secure its future.

"Any proposed development will have to deal with the practical constraints of the site and respond sensitively to the listed building and the context of the surrounding area.

“The proposed development will provide, we feel, a sustainable new use, which is sensitive to the character of the existing building and its setting and will preserve it for future generations.”

Councillors raised the issue over the lack of affordable housing on the development, which should have been provided on the site.

However, planning officers said that because the building has been vacant the vacant building credit calculation means that no affordable housing needs to be delivered on the site.

The development will contribute £317,644.72 in education, £13,650 in healthcare contributions.

In addition, the Cannock Chase special area of conservation will receive £6,926.43 for the additional 21 dwellings in mitigation for potential additional visitors.

Planning Committee chairman Councillor Thomas Marshall (Con) said that the age of the building was a consideration.

He said: “It is an application that is controversial, I understand the reasons for that but, at the same time, I think the preservation of this delightful building which dates back about a hundred years now has to be taken into consideration.”

The application was passed unanimously by councillors, which means, subject to signing section 106 agreement by 4 December, the development will proceed.