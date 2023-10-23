First images show how planned £10 million leisure centre in Lichfield could look

New CGI images showing how Lichfield’s Stychbrook Park leisure centre could look

Residents can see what Lichfield district’s new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park is set to look like with the release of a special set of computer-generated images.

The pictures give a sense of the scale and positioning of the facility, how it will be accessed and of its features including parking and a children’s play area.

Their release follows the submission and validation of a planning application for the leisure centre which is being designed by ReCreation, a company founded by British Olympians.

The modern facility will replace the ageing Friary Grange Leisure Centre on Eastern Avenue, which is run down and despite repairs, is nearing the end of its life.

Situated at Stychbrook Park, where Eastern Avenue meets Curborough Road, it will feature a new 25 metre, six-lane variable depth swimming pool to include poolside seating and changing, an 80-station fitness gym with assessment room and equipment store, a spin studio, a dance studio, reception, community room, external 3G pitch and new outdoor changing rooms.

ReCreation utilises a unique above-ground swimming pool design which is more affordable than the traditional construction method requiring excavation, and the company has been asked to design a pool with variable depth.

Consultation has been taking place over the summer on the design proposals which will see the latest lighting technology considered to minimise light pollution, highways experts resolving traffic challenges and biodiversity experts ensuring that the environment around the new facility is enhanced.

Councillor Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, said: “We know how important good leisure facilities are to the district’s residents and our officers are forging ahead with delivering the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park.