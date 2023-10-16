Lichfield company takes up the challenge to raise funds for charity

Legionella and Fire Safe Services staff took part in the charity event

Twenty staff from Legionella and Fire Safe Services competed in the Brain Race at Cannock Chase at the weekend.

The Brain Race – an all-inclusive event – aims to promote both mental and physical activity.

Employees faced a series of challenges over two hours, completing a gruelling 11km race.

Staff from Legionella wanted to raise awareness of breast cancer, and raised just under £1,100.

Team members paid their own admission fees to the event to highlight their commitment to the cause.

"We are extremely proud of our employees for their dedication and enthusiasm in participating in the Brain Race," said Kym Morris. Business Manager at Legionella and Fire Safe Services.

"Not only did they showcase their physical and mental capabilities, but they also demonstrated their unwavering support for breast cancer awareness. We are delighted to have such an amazing team at LFS."