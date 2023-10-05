More than 100 blades collected in knife crime crackdown

Blades collected at the Morrisons store in Lichfield

The knife bins were installed in July as part of a national youth anti-violence campaign – at Morrisons car park in Lichfield’s Beacon Street; at Tesco Extra in Church Street, Lichfield; Morrisons in Burntwood and at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

A recent check by Police for Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership found 110 had been deposited in the Lichfield Morrisons bin. These will now be melted down and recycled.

Funded by the Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime Ben Adams through the Locality Deal Fund, the bins are part of a package of work, which included the visit of the Knife Angel to the city, aimed at deterring young people from carrying knives and alerting them to the dangers and consequences.

Lichfield District Council’s principal community safety officer Yvonne James said: “This shows that the Staffordshire Police ‘Ditch the Blade’ campaign and the Knife Angel being here has made an impact.

“Although knife crime is low in Lichfield District, it is vital we raise awareness of this issue and continue to provide the means for people to dispose safely of knives. Because of the bin at Lichfield Morrisons there are now 110 knives no longer in circulation and cannot be used in crime."

Lichfield’s Local Policing Team Deputy Commander Inspector Karen Green said: “Our knife bins are available to the public 24/7 to deposit knives and other weapons safely and they are very successful in removing thousands of knives from our streets, homes and communities.