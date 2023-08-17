Disgust as vandals topple bins and damage tree in picturesque Lichfield park

Vandals have snapped a tree trunk and toppled several bins in an act of "mindless vandalism" at a popular Lichfield park this week.

Vandals have struck in Beacon Park, Lichfield. Photo: Lichfield Distirct Council.
The vandalism was committed in Beacon Park between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, according to Lichfield District Council.

The trunk of the tree, near the Museum Gardens, was snapped and pushed over while two bins were also toppled one with, and one without its concrete base.

Parks staff have confirmed that trees, including the replanting of a historic line of lime trees , have been damaged repeatedly in that area of the park.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, Councillor Andy Smith, said: "I am disgusted by the mindless vandalism that took place in Beacon Park last night.

"Our Parks Team work hard to make it a place for everyone to enjoy and I hate to see their work destroyed.

"This vandalism means additional costs for our Parks Team to make safe and repair the damaged items.

"Lichfield Police have been informed and I would ask that anyone who has information about this incident to call them on 101."

