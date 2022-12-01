The Dean of Lichfield Cathedral Adrian Dorber is standing down next year

Dean Dorber outside Lichfield Cathedral

The Dean, aged 70, has been in post since 2005 and was also chairman of the Association of English Cathedrals.

The Bishop of Lichfield Michael Geoffrey Ipgrave OBE led tributes to the Dean, who will retire on March 31 and have a farewell service on Sunday, February 19.

Bishop Michael said: “Adrian has served the cathedral, the wider community of Lichfield and our diocese with great commitment, faith and passion for the past 17 years and we will be sad to see him leave but happy for him in his well-earned retirement.

"We look forward to celebrating Adrian’s time in Lichfield on 19 February, and more details will be made available about this in the new year.”

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant paid tribute to the Dean in the House of Commons.

He said: "The chair of the Association of English Cathedrals is the Dean of Lichfield Cathedral, Adrian Dorber, and rather sadly to the community in Lichfield, he is going to retire in March after 17 and a half years’ service.

"He not only has skills which are theological, but also he has raised millions of pounds, his organisational and management skills are wonderful, as are many deans, but Adrian in particular, does he not think that when people retire there could possibly be more use made of them by the Church of England, and that they shouldn't just disappear completely along with all their skills?”

Andrew Selous MP, representing the Church Commissioners, also thanked the Dean for his contribution to public life and the Church of England.

He said: "I would also like to thank Adrian Dorber very much indeed for everything that he has done as a highly effective Dean of Lichfield, and not just for Lichfield, but for the city and for the wider church as well.

"His chairmanship of the Association of English Cathedrals has been outstanding, and I know that if he wants to continue to serve the Church after his retirement in March, then I am sure that his wisdom will continue to be very much appreciated."