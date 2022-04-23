Warning issued after purse theft in distraction burglary

Residents on Ferndale Road have been warned to be aware of distraction burglars following the incident on Thursday. Photo: Google Street Map

The warning comes after a man is reported to have made off with a purse during a distraction burglary in Lichfield, after knocking on the door and pretending to know the elderly residents.

The man called on the residents of the house on Ferndale Road on Thursday He told them he used to live opposite and was invited in for a cup of tea.

He is then believed to have made off with a purse after leaving the room for a toilet break.

The man is described as around 6ft tall with a balding head and dark skin.

Police have sent out a neighbourhood alert to warn residents.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "An unknown male has approached a residential property and pretended to know the residents that have answered the door and gave them a story that he used to live opposite them.

"He has gone into the home to sit with these residents and have a cup of tea but instead has asked to go to the toilet.

"During this 'toilet break' this male has gone into a bedroom and stolen a purse and left the address.

"The description that we have been given by the residents involved is a 6ft male, balding head, dark skin, although they can't remember what he was wearing."

"If you have seen or heard anything about this incident please contact Staffordshire via 101 / digital 101 to report it, quote Serial 252 21/04/2022.