Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Extension plans for Michelin-starred restaurant

By Kerry AshdownLichfieldPublished:

Staffordshire’s only Michelin-starred restaurant could be extended to meet demand from diners.

Tom Shepherd
Tom Shepherd

Chef Tom Shepherd celebrated the prestigious culinary honour just four months after opening his restaurant above his father’s business in Bore Street, Lichfield.

There has been a surge of interest in Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, leading to a wait of several months for foodies wishing to sample the menu.

An application has now been submitted to Lichfield District Council to create a first floor extension to the restaurant.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said: “The space currently supports 18 covers with a central, open plan kitchen. As a result of huge public and media interest in the restaurant, Tom is looking to enlarge the restaurant to allow for additional covers (approximately 10).

“This would ensure that the waiting list (currently months ahead) will be more manageable with the additional seating and the opportunity for many more guests to visit. This proposal seeks to set out a solution to increasing the floor area and thereby ensuring the restaurant runs to its full potential within central Lichfield. It will also create further jobs for the community.”

The application was validated by Lichfield District Council during the past week. Below are other planning applications published or validated by Staffordshire councils in recent days.

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News

By Kerry Ashdown

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News