Extension plans for Michelin-starred restaurant

Tom Shepherd

Chef Tom Shepherd celebrated the prestigious culinary honour just four months after opening his restaurant above his father’s business in Bore Street, Lichfield.

There has been a surge of interest in Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, leading to a wait of several months for foodies wishing to sample the menu.

An application has now been submitted to Lichfield District Council to create a first floor extension to the restaurant.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said: “The space currently supports 18 covers with a central, open plan kitchen. As a result of huge public and media interest in the restaurant, Tom is looking to enlarge the restaurant to allow for additional covers (approximately 10).

“This would ensure that the waiting list (currently months ahead) will be more manageable with the additional seating and the opportunity for many more guests to visit. This proposal seeks to set out a solution to increasing the floor area and thereby ensuring the restaurant runs to its full potential within central Lichfield. It will also create further jobs for the community.”