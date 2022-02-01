The Great British Menu: Lichfield chef to show off skills on BBC cooking show

Liam Dillon of The Boat at Lichfield

Liam Dillon, owner of The Boat Inn near Lichfield, is representing the Central Region in the competition which is themed Celebrating The Last 100 Years of British Broadcasting.

The new series is being presented by chef and broadcaster Andi Oliver with a new judging line-up featuring Michelin-starred, GBM double banquet winner, Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona, and comedian and food podcast presenter Ed Gamble.

Born and raised in Lichfield, Liam has cut his teeth in several notable kitchens in the UK, such as Marcus Wareing at The Berkeley, Five Fields in Chelsea, and Story by Tom Sellers in Bermondsey, London.

Travelling further afield, he’s also had stints at Quay in Sydney, Noma in Copenhagen and other experience at Eleven Madison Park in New York.

Returning to his hometown, Liam opened The Boat Inn in 2017 transforming it into a Michelin recommended restaurant and the only establishment in Staffordshire to hold 3 AA rosettes.