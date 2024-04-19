'The new location is bigger and better and we couldn't be happier!' – Shed group moves location with plans to expand
A shed group has said they are excited to expand as they move into a 'bigger and better' location.
Cannock Chase Shed, a community-based charity group that focuses on woodwork and DIY, moved locations from their small unit at the Museum of Cannock Chase to the Cannock Chase Enterprise Centre, Hednesford.
The group decided to move to their new venue after realising that their original grounds, which were only suitable for its seven members, were now unsuitable for its 37-strong group.
The group decided to launch an appeal for a new building and following months of waiting, were finally approached with the Enterprise Centre venue.