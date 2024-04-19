'The new location is bigger and better and we couldn't be happier!' – Shed group moves location with plans to expand

Cannock Chase Shed, a community-based charity group that focuses on woodwork and DIY, moved locations from their small unit at the Museum of Cannock Chase to the Cannock Chase Enterprise Centre, Hednesford.

The group decided to move to their new venue after realising that their original grounds, which were only suitable for its seven members, were now unsuitable for its 37-strong group.

The group found its new location after launching an appeal for help. Pictured front left, Sheila Brown OBE founder of New Life, Shed chair David Shaw and Jo Walker from Cannock Chase Crem

The group decided to launch an appeal for a new building and following months of waiting, were finally approached with the Enterprise Centre venue.