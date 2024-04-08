Express & Star
Delays on the M6 following crash between HGV and car

A crash between a car and a lorry on the M6 near Cannock caused long tailbacks on Monday afternoon.

By Mark Morris
A motorway camera image taken at J11/11A for Cannock.

Lanes 3 and 4 were closed on the northbound carriageway between J11a and J12 following the collision.

National Highways officers were on the scene by 2.15pm. The said the crash involved a car and an HGV.

There were at least 30 minutes of delays with around four miles of congestion.

All lanes reopened at around 2.30pm but there were residual delays.

