Delays on the M6 following crash between HGV and car
A crash between a car and a lorry on the M6 near Cannock caused long tailbacks on Monday afternoon.
By Mark Morris
Lanes 3 and 4 were closed on the northbound carriageway between J11a and J12 following the collision.
National Highways officers were on the scene by 2.15pm. The said the crash involved a car and an HGV.
There were at least 30 minutes of delays with around four miles of congestion.
All lanes reopened at around 2.30pm but there were residual delays.