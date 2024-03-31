Owners of struggling pub submit plans to demolish inn to make way for bungalows

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An application has been submitted to Stafford Borough Council seeking permission to demolish the Shropshire Inn on Newport Road, Haughton.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said the business has struggled to overcome the challenge of having to temporarily close in March 2020 as part of national lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic. The owners have considered selling the pub, but there has not been any interest in six years, it added.

The statement said: “The additional challenges of dramatic cost increases on ingredients, power and salaries, combined with difficulty in employing new staff, has forced (the applicants) to close the restaurant and operate the bar on limited hours. Mostly, the hours are covered by themselves.

“The intention is to demolish the existing public house and associated buildings, and erect two three-bedroom bungalows within the area occupied by the current public house and car parking area. The bungalows will be constructed in red facing brickwork and concrete tile, with uPVC windows and doors.

“Whilst the loss of a public house in Haughton is not a positive point, the owners cannot continue to live on the site and run the business at a loss. The Bell Inn is located more centrally in the village and is supported/owned by Enterprise Brewery and therefore the closure of The Shropshire Inn will not negatively impact the village, but will provide suitable accommodation and a peaceful future for the owners, into their later life.”

The Shropshire Inn, Haughton

Below are other planning applications published or validated by Staffordshire councils in recent days:

Stafford Borough Council

24/38919/TCA: Great Haywood and Shugborough Conservation Area: Re-pollard Weeping Willow at Elms Lodge, Elm Close, Great Haywood, ST18 0SP

24/38908/TCA: Great Haywood and Shugborough Conservation Area: Prunus (T1 and T2) – Fell to ground level at Mount Zion Chapel, Main Road, Great Haywood, ST18 0SU

24/38831/HOU: Single story side extension at 15 Fallowfield, Wildwood, Stafford, ST17 4QU

24/38894/TCA: Gnosall Conservation Area: Ash – Deadwood removal with approx 20% of overhanging branches to be removed at Melindi, Sellman Street, Gnosall, ST20 0EP

24/38822/HOU: Application of external cladding to front, side and rear elevations. Roof to be extended by 180 mm complete with new bargeboards at 32 Blakiston Street, Stafford, ST16 3PE

24/38791/HOU: Proposed single storey rear extension at 16 Stockton Lane, Weeping Cross, Stafford, ST17 0JT

24/38715/HOU: Demolition of existing garage and erection of two-storey front and side extension to create open plan kitchen, dining, family room, three-bedroom and family bathroom at North Lodge, Eccleshall Road, Creswell, ST18 9SG

24/38624/HOU: Single storey side extension to replace lean-to, raise existing roof 150mm (two courses of brickwork) to allow for new floor insulation, removal of existing chimney, installation of log burner and flue and new retaining wall build around property to replace existing stone walls (in disrepair) at Pinfold Bungalow, High Meadow, Norbury, ST20 0PB

24/38750/PIP: Permission In Principle – Demolition of existing derelict house and construction of new dwellings at Badgers Rake, Mill Lane, Gnosall, ST20 0BY

23/38671/FUL: Agricultural building for general purpose use – Phase 2 at Lea Farm, Tunstall Lane, Bishops Offley

23/38693/FUL: Agricultural building for general purpose use – Phase 3 at Lea Farm, Tunstall Lane, Bishops Offley

23/38694/FUL: Agricultural building for general purpose use – Phase 4 at Lea Farm, Tunstall Lane, Bishops Offley

23/38576/FUL: Agricultural building for general purpose use – Phase 5 at Lea Farm, Tunstall Lane, Bishops Offley

23/38459/FUL: Demolition of existing pub and associated outbuildings and the erection of two new bungalows and one detached double garage at Shropshire Inn, Newport Road, Haughton, ST18 9JH

24/38663/FUL: General purpose agricultural building for the storage of fodder, bedding and implements – Phase 1 at Holding 7, Rue Barn, Cash Lane, Garmelow, ST21 6HW

24/38664/FUL: General purpose agricultural building for the storage of fodder, bedding and implements – Phase 2 at Holding 7, Rue Barn, Cash Lane, Garmelow, ST21 6HW

24/38665/FUL; General purpose agricultural building for the storage of fodder, bedding and implements – Phase 3 at Holding 7, Rue Barn, Cash Lane, Garmelow, ST21 6HW

24/38666/FUL: General purpose agricultural building for the storage of fodder, bedding and implements – Phase 4 at Holding 7, Rue Barn, Cash Lane, Garmelow, ST21 6HW

Cannock Chase District Council

CH/24/077: Rear single storey and dormer roof extension at 25 Abbots Walk, Brereton, WS15 1JB

CH/24/082: Erection of a single storey rear extension and garage with basement below at 40 Stafford Lane, Hednesford, WS12 1LE

CH/24/083: Additional dormers on existing second floor and creation of new apartment for ministry use at White House, Marquis Drive, Cannock, WS12 4PR

CH/24/076: Part demolition of existing buildings and extension and replacement new build to create ground floor retail unit with four apartments at first and second floor at 225 Cannock Road, Chadsmoor, Cannock, WS11 5DD

CH/24/081: Proposed rear and side extensions and elevation changes following demolition of existing conservatory at 6 Hewston Croft, Littleworth, Cannock, WS12 1PB

CH/24/084: Prior approval application to demolish existing conservatory and replace with rear extension at 18 Pagets Chase, Prospect Village, WS12 0RG

CH/24/080: Non-material amendment to application CH/22/0398 (residential care home with associated landscaping and car parking) to replace existing plans with amended plans on land off Avon and Hunter Road, Cannock

CH/24/079: Retrospective change of use to children’s dance studio at Unit 5, Bennick Trading Estate, Broad Street, Bridgtown, Cannock, WS11 0BQ

South Staffordshire District Council

22/01007/COND: Discharge of condition 5 (herpetofauna method statement), condition 6 (CEMP), condition 7 (species enhancement scheme), condition 8 (lighting design strategy), condition 9 (LEMP), condition 11 (boundary treatment) and condition 12 (landscape scheme). at Crump Hillocks Farm, Bradbury Lane, Enville, DY7 5JG

24/00268/LBC: Two new handrails to be added on locks 3 and 4 to fill the gap in the middle. This will replace the current handrails at Lock 3 And 4 at Stourton Junction

19/00407/AMEND7: Change in the number of parking spaces on the car park from 30 to 28 at SAD Site, 119 Saredon Road, Cheslyn Hay

24/00266/FULHH: Proposed boundary wall over one metre high adjacent to the highway at Farbrook Farm, Red Lane, Essington, WV11 2DY

24/00264/FULHH: Proposed first floor side extension. Proposed front porch canopy and conversion of outbuilding into annex at Lyncroft, Bursnips Road, Essington, WV11 2RE

24/00247/FULHH: Proposed single storey front and rear extensions and enlarged side dormer window at Bridleway Cottage, 34 Old Weston Road, Bishops Wood, ST19 9AG

24/00244/OFFRES: Change of use of existing building to create seven apartments. No external changes proposed to the building or the external areas surrounding the building at The Roller Mill, Teddesley Road, Penkridge, ST19 5BD

24/00271/TREE: Wheaton Aston Conservation Area. Sweet Chestnut – dismantle and remove at Mulberry Cottage, Hawthorne Road, Wheaton Aston, ST19 9NG

24/00241/FULM: Full planning application for the erection of 32 dwellings, a new access from Orton Lane, landscaping and other associated works on land on the west side of Orton Lane, Wombourne

24/00252/FULHH: Single storey rear extension and replacement of flat roofs for pitched at Pasturefields, Wolverhampton Road, Dunston, ST18 9AB

24/00237/FUL: External signage and lighting to be replaced with new and associated decoration works to shopfront at Nationwide, 1 Wolverhampton Road, Codsall, WV8 1QA

24/00269/FULHH: Demolition of existing flat roofed garage and the construction of a new pitched roof garage (slightly re-positioned), an extended hall and walk-in bay window to front elevation at 39 Keepers Lane, Codsall, WV8 2DP

24/00233/LUE: Garden room extension at 1 Highgate Court, Pattingham, WV6 7ER

24/00223/FULHH: Single storey extension to rear and side at 65 Feiashill Road, Trysull, WV5 7HN

24/00220/FULHH: Proposed double storey side and single storey rear extensions at Highcroft, Holyhead Road, Kingswood, WV7 3AN

24/00215/FULHH: Proposed change of use from detached garage to granny annexe (Re-submission of 13/00301/COU) at Parkgate Lodge, Teddesley Road, Penkridge, ST19 5RH

24/00140/COU: Change of use of land to residential garden, including the retention of mobile home, kennel building and hardstanding for ancillary residential purposes. Retention of reconfigured vehicular access together with brick wing walls and entrance gates at The Cottage, Hilton Lane, Hilton, WV10 7HU

24/00079/FULHH: Two storey front, first floor side and single storey rear extension at Meadow View, 70 Bridgnorth Road, Stourton, DY7 6RT

24/00058/FUL: Demolition of existing house and garage, and erection of replacement dwelling with a new garage at 11 Beech Close, Kinver, DY7 6LW

Lichfield District Council

24/00377/HST: Schedule 17 Application: Construction of the A51 Tamworth Road overbridge structure associated works on land at Tamworth Road, Lichfield

24/00366/DCO: Notice of Acceptance of an application for a Development Consent Order under Section 56 of the Planning Act 2008 for a solar and energy storage project (Oaklands Farm Solar Limited) at Oaklands Farm, west of Rosliston and east of Walton-on-Trent

24/00351/FUH: Single storey rear extension with part garage conversion at 1 Brawn Croft, Burntwood, WS7 3QS

24/00344/PND: Prior Notification: Change of use of agricultural buildings to form three new dwellings at Yew Tree Farm, Lichfield Road, Armitage

24/00319/ADV: Installation of a trough illuminated fascia and projecting sign at 6 Gresley Row, Lichfield, WS13 6JF

24/00316/FUH: Erection of single storey rear extension at 18 Pass Avenue, Whittington, WS14 9NJ

24/00313/FUH: Erection of two storey side extension and single storey rear extension at 152 Overton Lane, Hammerwich, Burntwood, WS7 0LH

24/00312/CLP: Certificate of Lawfulness (Proposed): Demolition and replacement of existing side extension and erection of double garage and summer house at Molineux, Batesway, Upper Longdon, WS15 1PX

24/00314/FUH: Proposed extension of garden fence at 39 Mason Avenue, Lichfield, WS14 0FL

24/00298/FUH: Erection of single storey front extension to right hand side of dwelling, single storey front and rear extensions, demolition of conservatory and new roof over existing first floor side extension (resubmission of planning application 23/01121/FUH) at 20 Holm View Close, Shenstone, WS14 0NR

24/00185/FUL: Erection of a detached dwelling and ancillary works on land rear 15 Chestnut Lane, Clifton Campville, B79 0BW

24/00159/FUH: Erection of replacement porch at 4 Byron Avenue, Lichfield, WS14 9BX

24/00100/FUH and 24/00101/LBC: Installation of 28 ground mounted PV (Solar) Panels at Hamstall Hall, Blithbury Road, Hamstall Ridware, WS15 3RS

24/00090/COU: Change of use of agricultural land for vehicle parking and storage with associated landscaping at Dunnimere Farm, Portway Lane, Harlaston, B79 9LA

23/01213/FUH: Proposed retention of out building at 20 Royston Chase, Little Aston, B74 3DS