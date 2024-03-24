The store in Market Place has expanded its range and been refurbished over a two-week period to allow for more space - and the changes were well received by customers and staff.

Customers browsed the latest clothing and homeware ranges supplied by Poundland's parent company, Pepco and visited a new chilled food section which will feature a market-leading £3 meal deal as well as other offers.

The site has also been given new signage, flooring and lighting and improvements to staffing areas. It is one of 150 Poundland stores across the UK and Ireland which will benefit from a makeover as part of an initiative called Project Evo, with all expected to be completed by August.

Manager at the store Ian Hogg said they had taken the opportunity afforded by their parent company to 'freshen things up' and he felt the changes would be welcome.

Cannock Poundland revealed the results of its makeover on Saturday. Workers have been on site over the past two weeks to prepare the store with a new look. Pictured left is manager Ian Hogg with staff looking on

He said: "One of the big areas we have extended is the homeware section which features plenty of bargains and we think probably the best value on the high street, along with the clothing which again is seeing new ranges of products coming in all the time.

"The chilled food section has already proved popular and we have an Easter range of mugs and candles just introduced in time for that period.

"On the Saturday morning of the relaunch we were inundated with customers both old and new who were curious to look around, see the expanded range of goods and try and get themselves a bargain.

"We employ 20 people here and we have created more space for them to operate in and they are enthusiastic about the new ranges of products and the changes in general - as it seems are the customers!"