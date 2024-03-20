Vacant units at Cannock business development could be transformed into indoor golf centre

An application seeking change of use for the storage and distribution units at The Graduation Centre, Progress Drive, has been submitted to Cannock Chase District Council.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: “The units have been vacant for over a year and the proposed development looks to change the use of the units to bring them back into use for the proposed development. The proposed sports centre will be used primarily for indoor golf simulation use, along with ancillary uses related to small scale ancillary retail and food and drink provision for the indoor sport customers.

“The proposed development will utilise the existing layout of the existing units with the current ceiling heights and open-plan layout suitable for golf simulator booths and a putting area. The existing size, layout and heights of the units were key reasons why the building was chosen by the applicant for the proposed use, along with adjoining car parking provision to allow people to bring clubs to the centre.

“The size of the units means that there is space for five golf simulator booths. The three booths in unit 2A also require an area behind them for others to safely watch whilst golfers take it in turns on the simulator.

“The booths in unit 2B will be VIP booths and will provide a private indoor golfing experience allowing tutoring to take place. Further to the simulator booths, the centre will have an indoor putting green to allow customers to practice putting whilst at the centre.

“The proposed use as an indoor sports centre will also allow for the provision of other indoor sports such as darts and pool which would work in tandem with the golf centre use.”