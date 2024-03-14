Council to consider installing sanitary bins in male toilets

While sanitary bins are a regular sight in female toilets, men often have no direct access to a similar facility, Charlie Frew told fellow Cannock Chase councillors, which can make disposal of waste such as incontinence pads challenging .

As part of his actions to support men battling prostate cancer, he urged the district authority to put bins in place in its council and public buildings. He also called on the council to back charity Prostate Cancer UK’s national Boys need Bins campaign and encourage other providers of public and work place toilets to provide sanitary bins in male toilets.

Councillor Frew said in his motion to this month’s full council meeting that one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and as many as 69% of those treated with surgery may experience urinary incontinence as a result. He added that one in 25 men aged over 40 will experience some form of urinary leakage every year, while one in 20 men aged over 60 wll experience bowel incontinence in the UK.

He said: “Men often have no direct access to a sanitary bin in toilets, leaving them isolated, stressed and embarrassed. All men deserve to dispose of sanitary waste with dignity.”

Fellow councillors voted unanimously in favour of referring the motion to cabinet for further consideration.

Council leader Tony Johnson said: “You will be aware there is a cost implication in this, which will require it to be referred to cabinet. I give you my personal assurance I will support it where possible.”