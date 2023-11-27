Property ordered to close after 'persistent' complaints of drug use and anti-social behaviour

Staffordshire Police secured a three-month closure for the address on Avon Road, Cannock, following an appearance at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Action was taken by the force in response to "persistent" reports by from residents of drug use and anti-social behaviour linked to the property.

The closure order prohibits any person from entering the premises except legal tenants, emergency service workers and professionals.

Ch Insp Laura Morrey, of the Cannock local policing team, said: "Anti-social behaviour can blight the lives of communities and unfortunately, this address has caused issues for local residents for far too long.

"We have worked with partners in attempts to reduce the anti-social behaviour before seeking a closure order.

"This will be policed rigidly and anybody not adhering to the order will be dealt with in accordance with the powers that this order gives.

"I hope that this will send out a message that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and give some much needed respite to the local community."

Anyone who has been affected by anti-social behaviour in their area should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or call 101.