Shoppers get in a spin at Cannock charity superstore on Black Friday

Newlife’s Cannock superstore raises funds for the charity’s mission to provide disabled and terminally ill children and their families with specialist equipment and support.

Black Friday saw 50 per cent off all clothing under £10 in store and 50 per cent off everything online, as well as special lines from £1, £2, £3 and £5 in store.

But many shoppers were winners before they even entered the store as the charity had its first ever Spin the Wheel game, giving them the chance to win prizes including sweets and Newlife vouchers for either £5 or £10 – all for £1 a go with funds raised to support the charity.

Newlife deals are set to continue over the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which is 50 per cent off everything online and 50 per cent off all clothing under £10 in store.

Then, from November 28-30, both instore and online will be offering 30 per cent off selected lines, before partywear is discounted by 50 per cent between December 1–3, giving everyone the chance to snap up outfits to dazzle in at their Christmas and new year parties.

Stephen Morgan, Newlife’s director of charity services, said: “It was great to see plenty of people waiting for the doors to open and the store remained busy throughout the day, but we had lots of extra tills and staff on hand to make sure everything went smoothly.

“Black Friday has become a huge event in the retail calendar but for Newlife it means the more people who snap up our fantastic bargains, either in store or online, the more disabled and terminally ill children and their families we can help. I just want to say a big thank you to all our wonderful staff and customers as I know what a difference this will mean to families of disabled children.”