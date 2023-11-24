Police granted closure for house after reports of anti-social behaviour

Cannock Police attended the Magistrates Court in the town on November 23 to obtain the closure order, an order prohibiting access to the premises for a period specified in the order, for a house on Avon Road.

The force was granted the order on the house after requesting it in response to anti-social behaviour and criminality, including drug use and dealing.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "Cannock Police attended the Magistrates Court on November 23 whereby a Closure Order was granted in response to anti-social behaviour and criminality, including drug use and dealing.

"This is for a property in the area of Avon Road in Cannock."