Police appeal for witnesses to serious M6 crash involving car and two lorries

A white Toyota Yaris was parked on lane one of the M6 southbound, with his hazard lights, at around 2.30am on Wednesday, November 1, about 100 metres south of the slip road at junction 12.

Staffordshire Police has said the car was then involved in a smash with two HGVs.

The driver and passenger of the Yaris both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Three weeks later, the driver remains in hospital while the passenger, a 14-year-old, has been discharged.

The two HGV drivers remained at the scene and have been helping officers with their enquiries, but the force wants other witnesses to come forward.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "Specialist collision investigators are continuing to investigate what happened and are keen to speak to anyone with any information which could help. We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage of the area at the time."

Anyone with information can contact the force on 101, quoting incident 051 of 1 November, or use Live Chat on its website as well as emailing collision investigators directly at ciu@staffordshire.police.uk.