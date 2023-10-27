Cannock church which shut two months ago sells at auction for £71,000 over guide price

Bourne Methodist Church, Hednesford Road, Heath Hayes, Cannock. Photo: Rightmove

The former Bourne Methodist Church in Hednesford Road, Heath Hayes, went under the hammer in Cottons Auctions on Wednesday.

The guide price for the building was set at £155,000, but it sold for £226,000, a total of £71,000 more than the guide auction price.

The property is described on Rightmove as a former church premises located at the junction of Hednesford Road and Chapel Street constructed around 1900 of part rendered traditional brick and surmounted by a pitched tile clad roof and previously used a a place of worship to the front section and separate children's nursery to the rear.

The property occupies an L-shaped site extending to an area of 0.21 acres (851 sq.m) and includes a car parking area and separate enclosed garden.

It sits in a predominantly residential area with a variety of retail premises in the immediate vicinity, and Hednesford Road (B4154) leads off Five Ways Island at the junction with Cannock Road (A5190) and is approximately two miles to the east of Cannock town centre.

According to the Rightmove listing, the building, previously used as a place of worship, may be suitable for change of use to a variety of alternative uses including residential redevelopment and all interested parties were urged to contact the local Planning Department at Cannock Chase District Council.