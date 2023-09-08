Action to improve parks across Cannock Chase going ahead but some have been vandalised, says councillor

John Preece

The attacks of parks, including the Flaxley Road facilities in Rugeley, were branded “mindless” by Councillor John Preece.

Speaking at Wednesday’s full council meeting he urged anyone who saw the vandalism or knew who was involved to contact police. Hagley ward councillor David Williams took to social media to condemn the vandalism too and said he was committed to the park “being repaired and reopened when able.”

Councillor Preece, who is cabinet member for parks, culture and heritage, said: “I had the pleasure of meeting with Councillor Williams just after my appointment to this portfolio to talk about the site. Unfortunately, Flaxley Park has recently been the subject to some serious vandalism to the flooring that has led to its closure on safety grounds.

“This is in addition to vandalism in other parks recently. I am sure all councillors will join with me in condemning this mindless vandalism.

“Flooring of this kind is not cheap and requires specialist contractors to replace. When a playground or a park is vandalised, it puts increasing strain on finances of this council and on officers’ time where it could be better spent on developing the improvement programmes we all want.”

He also responded to a question on future improvements to the district’s parks from shadow cabinet member Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald. She said: “Following a full review of this council’s Capital Programme on Thursday 30th March 2023, the previous Conservative Cabinet approved a four-year Parks Improvement Programme.

“Under that programme, future works to the following parks were endorsed: Phase 2 and 3 at Laburnum Park; Cannock Park and Play Area; Heath Hayes Park; Oxford Road Play Area; Flaxley Road Play Area; Rugeley Skate Park; and Winstanley Place Play Area. Please could Councillor Preece confirm whether the current Labour and Green Coalition will commit to following the previous Conservative Cabinet’s plan to improve these parks?”

Councillor Preece responded: “I can confirm that the Labour and Green administration will commit to Parks Improvement Programme as per the cabinet report. This report follows on from a series of park improvement projects the previous Labour administration had undertaken prior to May 2021, which included the redevelopments of the Cema in Norton Canes, Cannock Stadium, and Hednesford Park amongst others.

“In the capital programme prior to the change of administration in 2021 there was a proposed investment of over £800,000 on further projects and improvements including at Laburnum Avenue, Cannock Stadium and Heath Hayes Park. The cabinet report from earlier this year featured a timescale showing a staggered programme leading into 2027, but it did also include a caveat for some of these parks and play areas (that) play area upgrades are subject to confirmation and outcomes from the Open Spaces Strategy.