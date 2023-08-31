Hednesford man, 80, charged after police find crack, heroin and more than £15k in cash

An 80-year-old man has been charged after police found crack cocaine, heroin, and more than £15,000 in cash in Hednesford.

Bryan Rotchell from Sussex Drive in Hednesford was due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday.

He has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, one count of supplying heroin, possession of cannabis and two counts of possessing criminal property.

It comes after Staffordshire Police stopped a car in Hednesford on Tuesday and found the drugs inside.

Officers then searched an address and found more than £15,000 in cash and more than 100 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

