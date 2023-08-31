Hednesford man, 80, charged after police find crack, heroin and more than £15k in cash

Police have charged Bryan Rotchell from Cannock.

Bryan Rotchell from Sussex Drive in Hednesford was due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday.

He has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, one count of supplying heroin, possession of cannabis and two counts of possessing criminal property.

It comes after Staffordshire Police stopped a car in Hednesford on Tuesday and found the drugs inside.