Police appeal for help in finding missing Cannock woman

Police are appealing for help in finding a woman who's gone missing from Cannock.

Officers say 27-year-old Leanne was last seen at around 8.30am this morning.

They have released a photograph of her to accompany the appeal.

Staffordshire Police are urging anyone who might to know where she is or who might have seen her to contact them via 101 or Live Chat "quoting incident 261 of 26th August."

