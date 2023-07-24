The dogs were kept in an "horrific condition" and were voluntarily surrendered to the council. Photo: Cannock Chase Council.

It comes as the council has said that animal welfare is "becoming a recurring problem within the Cannock Chase District" and that animal welfare warrants are being executed more frequently.

Officers executed the raid on Friday following concerns regarding animal welfare, after first attending the premises on Wednesday.

The council has said "approximately 13 dogs" were seen during the first visit and that concerns were "quickly" identified for the dogs' welfare.

Officers applied for a warrant to enter the premises, which was granted by a District Judge at Cannock Magistrates Court on Thursday and then executed on Friday.

On entry to the premises, officers found many of the dogs had been removed. Conditions were "horrific" and two chihuahua-type dogs were found in the kitchen with the floor covered in faeces.

The entire property was found to be filthy and hoarded with food waste and general waste.

The dogs would have been seized, but the owner was given the opportunity to voluntarily surrender them to the council, which they did. This means the dogs can be rehomed as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the council said that investigations are continuing as to the location of the remaining dogs.

They added: "Sadly, this is becoming a recurring problem within the Cannock Chase District and animal welfare warrants are being executed more frequently.

"We have zero tolerance for owners who keep animals in such awful conditions and we will take all steps in our power to ensure animals are free from suffering.