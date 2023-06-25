Drone display for fire station community open day

The team from Cannock Fire Station, who will be taking part in a charity car wash for The Fire Fighters Charity

Staff at Cannock Fire Station will be throwing open the doors for residents to drop-in between 11am and 4pm at the Old Hednesford Road site on July1.

Attractions include meeting the firefighters, tours of the breathing apparatus training house, live demonstrations including animal rescues and road traffic collisions, emergency vehicle and a drone display.

There will also be a variety of stalls, free NHS health checks, a raffle and the Welephant Club.

Cannock Fire Station station manager Damian Armstrong said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting and welcoming members of the public, my team can’t wait to show the public how we prepare and respond to emergencies. There will be a wide range of activities and entertainment including health and fire safety advice.

“Any proceeds made from the event will go directly to The Fire Fighters Charity who will also be assisting the creation of a mental health wellbeing area at our station. The charity is an extremely worthwhile cause offering national specialist, lifelong support for members of the fire services community.”