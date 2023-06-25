Drone display for fire station community open day

By Deborah HardimanCannockPublished:

Ice cream, fun fair rides and brigade demonstrations will be on the menu when firefighters host an open day on Saturday.

The team from Cannock Fire Station, who will be taking part in a charity car wash for The Fire Fighters Charity
The team from Cannock Fire Station, who will be taking part in a charity car wash for The Fire Fighters Charity

Staff at Cannock Fire Station will be throwing open the doors for residents to drop-in between 11am and 4pm at the Old Hednesford Road site on July1.

Attractions include meeting the firefighters, tours of the breathing apparatus training house, live demonstrations including animal rescues and road traffic collisions, emergency vehicle and a drone display.

There will also be a variety of stalls, free NHS health checks, a raffle and the Welephant Club.

Cannock Fire Station station manager Damian Armstrong said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting and welcoming members of the public, my team can’t wait to show the public how we prepare and respond to emergencies. There will be a wide range of activities and entertainment including health and fire safety advice.

“Any proceeds made from the event will go directly to The Fire Fighters Charity who will also be assisting the creation of a mental health wellbeing area at our station. The charity is an extremely worthwhile cause offering national specialist, lifelong support for members of the fire services community.”

Visitors are advised that there's no parking available on site except for blue badge holders. Parking spaces are available nearby at Cannock Chase Children’s Centre, in Cannock Road.

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News