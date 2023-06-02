'Heart-warming' moment for 96-year-old man taken by carers to see father's name on memorial

Bertram Mears admiring the Miners Memorial in Hednesford.

Bertram Mears, a resident at Littleton Lodge care home in Cannock, said it was "such a heart-warming feeling" to see his father's name on the Miners Memorial in Hednesford.

During the visit, Bertram, whose father was also called Bertram, admired the memorial which names nearly 1,500 miners who worked in the Cannock Chase coalfields.

The coalfields supported 48 mines in its time – the last to close was Littleton Lodge’s namesake, Littleton Colliery, in 1993.

A model of Littleton Colliery can be seen in the care home, which is open to public viewing.

Bertram said: "My father worked in the mines his entire life until he was 65. I remember him coming home from a hard day’s work in the mines covered in dust.

"It was such a heart-warming feeling to see his name on the memorial.

"I have nothing but happy memories of my father, he was a great man, which is why I followed in his footsteps to work in the mines when I was 17 before making the decision to go to college."

After completing his education at Cannock Chase Mining and Technical College, Bertram became a safety officer.

Julie Anderson, the home manager at Littleton Lodge, said: "We take pride in getting to know each of our residents, and it’s been such a pleasure listening to Bertram’s wonderful memories of his father and his history as a miner.

"The Cannock Chase coalfields are a huge part of our history, which we often pay tribute to.

"This December will mark the 30th anniversary of Littleton Colliery’s closing, so we’ll be inviting our local community into our home for a special Open Day and lunch to celebrate the miners who worked there."

The Open Day will take place on Friday, December 8 from 11am until 3pm and will be open for all to attend.