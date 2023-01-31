Two men charged with drug offences after Cannock pub raid

The Jolly Collier, Cannock

On Friday officers searched The Jolly Collier, Huntington Terrace Road, Chadsmoor and found a number of class A and B drugs, cash and mobile phones.

Matthew Maddox, aged 36, of Hednesford, Cannock, was arrested and has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, cannabis and possessing criminal property.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a future appearance at Stafford Crown Court on March 3.

Liam Birch, aged 29, of Penkridge, Staffordshire, was also arrested and has since been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and two counts of possessing criminal property.