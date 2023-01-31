Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men charged with drug offences after Cannock pub raid

By Adam SmithCannockPublished: Last Updated:

Two men have been charged with drug offences after Staffordshire Police raided a pub in Cannock.

The Jolly Collier, Cannock
The Jolly Collier, Cannock

On Friday officers searched The Jolly Collier, Huntington Terrace Road, Chadsmoor and found a number of class A and B drugs, cash and mobile phones.

Matthew Maddox, aged 36, of Hednesford, Cannock, was arrested and has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, cannabis and possessing criminal property.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a future appearance at Stafford Crown Court on March 3.

Liam Birch, aged 29, of Penkridge, Staffordshire, was also arrested and has since been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and two counts of possessing criminal property.

He has also been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on February 27.

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News