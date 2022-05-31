Caution urged following Cannock blaze caused by deep fat fryer

Lichfield Road, Cannock - Google Maps

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service say that more than half of the incidents the service attends is caused by cooking, with distraction often being the main cause of these fires.

Crews from Cannock, Chase Terrace and Rugeley attended a premises off Lichfield Road, Cannock, at around 9pm Monday.

On arrival, crews found a deep fat fryer pan on fire.

Four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire.

No one was reported injured and crews left the scene at around 11pm.

Jordan Money, Station Manager at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, has issued advice on how people can keep safe cooking.

He said: "It’s really important that when preparing for meal times we pay close attention to the food we are cooking and look when we cook, otherwise the consequences could be fatal.

"Take any pans off the heat if you have to leave the room.