South Staffs MP visits Cannock ambulance training centre

By Adam SmithCannockPublished: Last Updated:

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson visited a medical group’s centre in Cannock.

Paul Neuchterlien with Sir Gavin Williamson

Rapid Response is a leading CQC registered ambulance service and medical training academy and provides hundreds of thousands of hours of emergency and non-emergency ambulance service each year to the private sector and NHS,

The MP met Paul Neuchterlien, the apprenticeship manager at Rapid Response, and several students training at the centre.

The students spoke to the MP about their journeys into the emergency healthcare sector and about how supportive Rapid Response Medical Group have been throughout their training.

They also ran an exercise using the state-of-the-art facilities at the centre to simulate the real-world conditions at the scene of an accident.

Sir Gavin Williamson said: "It was fascinating seeing the work that Rapid Response do, both as an ambulance service but also as a training centre providing young people with vital technical skills.

"They serve as an excellent example of the real benefits a focus on technical education can bring to young people’s lives and the wider community."

