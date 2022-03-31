Karting enthusiasts invited to charity race in memory of Cannock racer

Paul Lee-Davis in race suit

The PLD 2022 event, in aid of leukaemia research, will take place at Whilton Mill race track, Daventry, on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Paul Lee-Davis, a keen karter for many years, lost his fight against T-cell prolymphocytic leukaemia in 2011 at the age of 37. Money raised will be specifically for the Institute of Cancer Research’s (ICR) research into this rare condition.

Paul’s mother Janet Lee, from Norton Canes, said: “Even when Paul was ill he talked of getting back on the track. He loved the camaraderie among fellow racers and made many friends due to his fun personality.”

Karters are advised to register their entry for the anniversary race as soon as possible. More than 40 drivers have already entered – and there is a limit of 100 places.

The races will be in sprint format with three heats and a final. There is a heavyweight class for drivers over 90kg. Prizes will be handed out and there will be an auction in aid of the cause.

The event is being organised for the 10th year by Aston Martin F1 team model build manager Dan Underhill, and lead design engineer Matt Allnut.

Dan met Paul in 2009, when they raced in the same karting championship at Club100. He said: “Paul was always at the events – even when he was ill and had told his fiancée he wouldn’t race any more. He was motorsport mad and truly in his element when he was competing on the track.

“Paul was a really friendly guy and made a real effort to welcome anyone new to the club – including me.

“When I first started running the event everyone wanted to be a part of it, because everyone knew and liked Paul. He was so fun-loving and full of life. Now, we have a lot of new competitors – but so many people have been affected by cancer that everyone is keen to support this good cause.”

ICR supporter events manager Robin Plowman said: “So much of the progress we’ve made against cancer is only possible because of the support we receive from people like Dan. We’re really grateful he has continued to fundraise for us over the years. Knowing that we can help people like Paul is what drives our scientists to work hard every day.

“We hope each karter knows that, for every turn they make, they’re helping to do a good turn for so many others.”