Enjoy a Lewis Carroll classic in a new setting

The immersive experience will allow people to view Alice in Wonderland in a new way

World-renowned Jasmin Vardimon Company and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands near Cannock are collaborating to bring dance to everyone through a multi-sensory experience tour.

"Alice in VR Wonderland" is an immersive adaptation of the timeless tale by Lewis Carroll, presented through the filter of Jasmin Vardimon’s creative process.

Audiences will be invited for 10 days from March 25 to enter a specially designed truck for a 20-minute experience.

Using a VR headset and 3D sound, audience members will be immersed in a 360-degree virtual reality wonderland and feel up close with the performers of the Jasmin Vardimon Company in a multi-sensory adventure.

The 2022 UK tour is part of McArthurGlen Designer Outlets’ commitment to supporting the arts and creative industry, and the Jasmin Vardimon Company’s position at the forefront of using digital technologies to reach new audiences.

The tour will come to West Midlands Designer Outlet on March 25 and run until April 3, before heading next to the Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet on April 8.