Cannock convenience store refused permission for air conditioning units

The Londis entrance on Park Road, Cannock.

The retrospective application for the Park Road Londis had been recommended for temporary approval for six months by planning officers at Cannock Chase Council, subject to conditions including the installation of acoustic enclosures to reduce noise for neighbours.

But planning committee members went against the recommendation at their meeting on Wednesday (February 23) and voted to refuse permission.

The four air conditioning units have been installed on the northern wall of the building within an enclosed service yard area, a report to the planning committee said.

It added: “The AC units are of a typical design, comprising a grey metallic box structure with associated black wiring visible against the brickwork.

“Whilst the units do not present an aesthetically pleasing addition to the host building, the units are located out of sight and mostly screened from the street scene within the rear yard area. As such, the units do not significantly harm the character and form of the wider area.”

But an objector said: “As the owner of the adjacent property I am appalled that the units were installed without planning consent. This prevented me from objecting prior to their installation.

“I am also extremely concerned that even though I complained to the enforcement officer when the first unit was installed, I felt I was ignored and no immediate action was taken. It was not until all the units were in place that the applicant was advised to seek retrospective planning permission. It appears that they have been allowed to continue to operate the units

“The units are unsightly and are in view from the windows and patio of my property. They are noisy. One of the bedrooms of the flat is in close proximity to them and will be heard at night. During the warmer weather it will seriously affect the quality of life for my tenant.

“I believe that there are more suitable locations for these units which should have been explored before they were installed.”

Planning committee members went on a site visit on Wednesday afternoon before making their decision.

Councillor Paul Witton said: “It is an eyesore.”

Councillor Paul Fisher called for the application to be refused permission because of noise and visual effect on neighbours. His proposal was backed by fellow committee members.

He said: “I know we shouldn’t treat them differently but I hate retrospective planning applications. With that in mind, and foreseeable problems I can see, it’s my belief we should refuse planning permission and ask them to come back with a full, detailed plan of noise reduction and come back with it properly.”

Councillor Samantha Thompson said: “The units are all quite close together – you would have to have a big box to go over them, It’s going to cause an eyesore.”