Olly Murs set to rock forest concert with headline set

Olly Murs will be performing at the Birches Valley outdoor venue for the first time in seven years as part of the summer concert series presented by Forestry England on June 29, after sold-out shows at Westonbirt Arboretum and Thetford Forest in previous years.

The singer-songwriter first burst onto the scene with his double-platinum self-titled album in 2010, before a near back-to-back run of four Number One singles and four Number One albums.

The charismatic singer-songwriter and self-made showman has since racked up a string of greatest hits including Troublemaker (feat. Flo Rida), Dance With Me Tonight, Heart Skips a Beat (feat. Rizzle Kicks), Dear Darlin’ and Please Don’t Let Me Go.

Murs has also appeared front-and-centre as host of ITV’s Starstruck and featured as a coach on six consecutive series of The Voice, while his most recent album, Marry Me, was released in 2022, and saw the artist at his most ambitious, punchiest and poppiest to-date.

Forest Live brings thousands of people to Cannock Chase Forest for three nights of music. Photo: Dave Cox

Olly Murs is the latest headliner to be announced for the concert series, with Cannock Chase Forest also hosting popstar Anne-Marie on June 27 and a co-headline show from indie icons The Charlatans and Johnny Marr on June 28.

Forestry England uses the money Forest Live raises to maintain beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Last year, it planted some 7.4 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 291 million visits in 2022-23.

More than two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last 23 years and in 2024, Forest Live presents the concerts in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor for the first time.

Gigs will take place at six forests throughout England at Delamere Forest, Dalby Forest, Sherwood Pines, High Lodge Thetford Forest, Westonbirt Arboretum and Cannock Chase.

Fans can sign up for information, announcements, and exclusive pre-sale access at forestlive.com

Pre-sale tickets will be available at 9am on Thursday, February 22, before they go on general sale at 9am on Friday, February 23.