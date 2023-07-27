Husband raising money for Alzheimer's support group in memory of late wife

The starting line for Walking for Eileen in 2022.

Robert Pitcher has organised the Walking for Eileen hikes to raise money for an Alzheimer's support network which cared for his wife, Eileen Pitcher, before she died.

The 82-year-old decided to do the first hike after planting a tree for his wife on the Chase, and after the first walk went well, it became an annual event to raise money for MASE (Monthly Alzheimer's Support Evenings).

The charity event has two different walks for participants - a six-mile hike and a less strenuous one-mile stroll.

Eighty people took part in Walking for Eileen 2022 last year, including MP Amanda Milling, a regular attendee at the hike, who gave a stirring speech and rang the bell to start the walks.

The 2023 Walking for Eileen hike will take place on September 2 from 12pm, starting and finishing at the Marquis Drive Visitors Centre.

Robert said: "It's a great opportunity to draw people to the beautiful Cannock Chase and to fundraise for local charitable organisations.

"I've seen the heartache that Alzheimer's brings, but I've also seen the relief that an evening at MASE brings. For a few vital hours each month they are provided with friendship, advice and much needed support."

Robert took his wife to MASE for a year and a half before she died in 2017, and has volunteered for them for six years.

The evenings are held monthly at four venues in the Cannock and Stafford area and are run entirely by volunteers.

During the pandemic, the group delivered more than 5,000 meals to carers and people receiving care.