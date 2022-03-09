'Hair grows back, but their trauma is everlasting': Mischa braves the shave for Ukraine

Mischa is donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust. Photos: Mischa Hargreaves.

Mischa Hargreaves, 28, from Burntwood shaved her head for charity after seeing footage of Ukrainian doctors attempting to resuscitate a young girl.

The video shows the girl, six, in her bloodied pyjamas, surrounded by medics.

"I knew I had to help when I saw a video of doctors trying to revive the little girl," a tearful Mischa said.

"Hair grows back but their trauma is everlasting".

Mischa befire her headshave. Photo: Mischa Hargreaves.

Mischa, a senior buyer for Network Rail, said the money raised from shaving her head will be donated to British-Ukrainian Aid, a charity that supports people in any part of the world who are the victims of war and catastrophe.

She said: "I don't have Ukrainian family, I just had to do something after seeing the horror and devastation.

"If it inspires others to help, that's a huge thing".

The headshave took place in her office in Aston, surrounded by her supportive colleagues.

"I was nervous but my colleagues cheered me on which made it a lot easier," she said.

Mischa had previously set up a GoFundMe page, and donation buckets were passed around her office. So far she has raised £1,208.

Her act of kindness doesn't end there – she will also be donating her hair to the Little Princesses charity, which makes wigs for young girls with terminal illnesses.

It's not the first time Mischa has donated to them – five years ago she cut her hair for Little Princesses when it had grown too long.