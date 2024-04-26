Opposition group to planned housing scheme launched

Residents of Brewood, South Staffordshire, launched an official council opposing plans to build around 165 new homes by Wolverhampton-based development group Boningdale Homes Ltd.

The action group, dubbed the 'Opposition to the over-development of Brewood' was launched with the help of six Brewood residents who held their first meeting at the Brewood Jubilee Hall on Bargate Street on Wednesday.

The group was created by group chairman Howard Morris and development specialist David Blackadder-Weinstein as well as social media managers Rebecca Talbot and Sarah Head, Petra O'hara, Environmental specialist Jeremy Quint and Ian Collins, all of Brewood.

At the meeting, Howard Morris, Chairman of the group, said: "Thank you all for attending this first meeting of the Opposition to the over-development of Brewood.