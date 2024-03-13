Residents face 10 mile trip to nearest tip after recycling centre shuts due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire County Council announced on Tuesday evening that Wombourne Recycling Centre on Botterham Lane had been shut.

It's believed the closure is due to an issue with the internal road at the site.

The council says it is "not safe for traffic".

Wombourne Recycling Centre has closed until further notice

It means the nearest tip to use instead is Bilbrook Recycling Centre, in Pendeford Mill Lane, Codsall, which is around 10 miles away and a 25 minute drive.

The authority said it would "provide another update as soon we can".

Bilbrook Recycling Centre is open 9am-5pm throughout the week.