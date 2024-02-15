Car on roof after M6 crash causing long delays

Delays of up to 45 minutes have been reported following a major crash between Junction 13 (Penkridge) and Junction 12 (Cannock) with a vehicle on its roof.

The incident was first reported at 1.23pm on Thursday afternoon, with two of four lanes closing while emergency services work at the scene.

The collision has caused approximately five miles of congestion, with drivers being urged to plan ahead for delays.

National Highways West Midlands announced on X: "There are delays of up to 45 minutes on the M6 southbound due to a multi-vehicle collision between J13 (Penkridge) and J12 (Cannock)

"2 (of 4) lanes are closed. One car overturned and came to rest on its roof. Approx. 5 miles of congestion."