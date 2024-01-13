The council rejected the plans for the two-storey development on Cannock Road last year, for reasons including loss of mature trees, flooding risk concerns and highway safety.

Care UK, which put forward the proposals for the 76-bed facility, appealed against the council’s decision, and was given the go-ahead by the Planning Inspectorate this month.

More than 20 objections were submitted to Stafford Borough Council in response to the proposals, which include the demolition of a 19th century building used as offices by the former Staffordshire Police Authority for around 40 years before plans were passed more than a decade ago to convert it into a family home.

Concerns were also raised about extra traffic on the busy A34 Cannock Road and the impact of the new facility on neighbours.

The planning inspector’s decision notice, which will be presented to Stafford Borough Council planning committee members at their meeting on Wednesday, said: “The proposal includes the demolition of a Victorian villa, which is a good example of a middle-class Victorian Villa, constructed circa 1881 in a Gothic vernacular style for the Twigg Family.

"This property was one of the first residences to be built on this stretch of Cannock Road and is one of the few surviving Victorian properties remaining in the Weeping Cross area.

“There would be a significant contribution to the council’s supply of specialist care accommodation, general economic and social benefits through the construction phase and subsequent occupation/operation of the scheme, the support of existing local businesses and the generation of a notable number of job opportunities, particularly available to those in the local community, amongst other things.

"These benefits, with particular regard to the provision of specialist care accommodation, where there is an identified need in the borough, collectively attract very substantial weight in support of the proposed development.

“Against this are the harmful effects resulting from the loss of trees, including three trees that are moderate to high in value and the demolition of the NDHA (non-designated heritage asset). The proposal would result in substantial harm to the significance of the NDHA.

“In my view the benefits of the proposed development notably outweigh the conflict with the development plan. I therefore conclude that the proposed development is suitable for the site.”

The new development is set to create more than 80 new jobs. A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said the development would be a “high quality 76-bedroom care home”.

It added: “It will provide accommodation to residents with a range of care needs, from residential care to full nursing care. Some residents will have dementia and others will have conditions such as multiple sclerosis or motor neurone disease.

“The attractive two-storey development protects the residential character and amenity of the properties to the north and south of the site. The care home appears as two properties side-by-side, with a glazed link to break up the visual mass of the home.

“The proposal includes landscaped gardens to provide external amenity spaces for those residents who are able to access the garden. At ground floor, each bedroom has access to a patio area and views of the surrounding gardens.”

Borough councillor Jenny Barron, who represents the Weeping Cross and Wildwood ward, said: “I am disappointed that the Inspectorate has overturned the refusal of this application. I am also concerned regarding the impact it will have on the bungalows on Wildwood Ward Lawns who will be directly overlooked from this care home.”