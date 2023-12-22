Woman killed and three men injured after two-car crash in Great Wyrley

The collision took place on the A-road between the Churchbridge roundabouts and the junction with the B4154 at around 11.25pm on Thursday night.

The stretch of road was closed between the M6 Toll and the B4154 near Norton Canes until around 9am on Friday morning.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Medical Emergency Response Intervention Team (MERIT) trauma doctor, a critical care paramedic and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, paramedics discovered two cars, one of which had overturned.

A woman in the overturned car was found in critical condition and was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

Three men were taken to hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

"A man, from the same car, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

"From the second car, a man was treated for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. A doctor travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.

"A second man from the second car was taken to New Cross Hospital after being treated for injuries not believed to be serious."