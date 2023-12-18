Stafford Council leader makes New Year's Resolution to make town better

Councillor Aidan Godfrey became Leader following the local elections in May and said his priority of improving the town centre saying it had been the number one issue for residents on the doorsteps.

He said: “For many people the festive season will be a welcome distraction to some of the more gloomier headlines that we so often see. So, I have been really pleased to announce some positive news for our county town - for example our plans to buy the former, derelict, Co-op department store that has been empty for more than a decade, and the Guildhall Shopping Centre which has very few businesses remaining inside.

“Quite a lot has already been achieved in these last six months and my New Year’s resolution is that I want to help make Stafford a town our residents, businesses and all members of the community, will be proud of.”

The refurbishment of Market Square was completed in October and work will begin on improving the entrance and approach to Stafford Railway Station in the early part of 2024. The children’s player area, zip wire, multi-use games court and wheeled sports facility at Westbridge Park in Stone were opened during the last few months of the year - and the Borough Council learned in November that it was successful with a £20 million bid to help develop disused brownfield land near the railway station.

One of his first acts as leader was to appoint Councillor Rob Kenney as Deputy Leader, with a portfolio to head up the town centre regeneration. He continued: “We set our stall out straight away. We wanted to demonstrate to the electorate that we had listened to what they had to say - and it was clear the state of the town centre was their number one issue.

He added: “It is a great privilege being leader of the Council and I feel very proud to have been chosen to do so. I would like to wish everyone across the Borough a great Christmas, shared with family and loved ones, and that the New Year is filled with hope for the future.

“Finally, thank you to everyone who will be working through the festive period to ensure those less fortunate in our community are supported and looked after.”