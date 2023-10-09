Council move to buy in plants instead of growing its own set to save £46,000 a year

Riverway Nursery In Stafford. Photo: Staffordshire LDR Kerry Ashdown

The authority’s Streetscene team currently grows plants for the borough’s parks and public places at a nursery in Riverway, but costs have risen in recent years.

A cabinet report said the move to sourcing flowers ready for planting from a commercial nursery would help the council reduce its carbon emissions as well as saving money.

On Thursday, October 5, cabinet members welcomed the proposals.

Councillor Ian Fordham, cabinet member for environment, said: “The procurement of mature plants, rather than growing them ourselves, will provide a reduction in costs to the council of just over £46,000 per annum.

"We currently grow our own plants on site in two glasshouses and polytunnels, but increasing utility costs in recent years resulted in this practice growing considerably more costly.

“In addition the two gas boilers servicing the glasshouses are coming to the end of their lifespan and require replacement.

"To renew those boilers and continue operating in accordance with current practice would mean a capital cost of just over £72,000.

“There are some additional benefits worth noting – the glasshouses are heated by natural gas so there is an immediate reduction in gas usage.

"That equates to a reduction in council carbon emissions of 48 tonnes per annum.”

Councillor Tony Pearce, cabinet member for climate change, called for the authority to consider buying in bee-friendly plants.

The authority is looking to apply for the Bee Friendly Award from the Bee Friendly Trust.

Councillor Pearce said: “The carbon saving is obviously very welcome; one of our primary objectives is to reduce our carbon footprint.

"But we have to bear in mind that wherever they’re grown and heating is used, that involves carbon, depending on the source of the heat.

“I hope that when we’re looking at where we’re going to purchase them from, as with all things we purchase in the future, we’re going to be looking at the carbon that has been involved in creating the plants.

"In relation to the plants themselves, I think we need to look at a better balance between bedding plants and perennials which require far less maintenance.”

The switch to buying in mature plants will free up two staff members currently based at the nursery to take on work currently done by agency staff on a seasonal basis, the cabinet report said.

It added: “The two operatives will also be tasked with taking on the horticultural maintenance of the new planting schemes at the Westbridge Park development in Stone, which is currently unresourced.”

Councillor Jill Hood, cabinet member for community, said: “I’m delighted to see that we’re going to have two dedicated members of staff in charge of the horticultural maintenance at Westbridge Park.

"I think it is a splendid opportunity to involve young people in the town as well.”

Council leader Aidan Godfrey said: “This is excellent work; not only is it greener, it’s more efficient.