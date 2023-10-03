Lane closed on A38 after motorbike crash near Lichfield causing long delays

By Paul Jenkins
Lichfield

A crash involving a motorbike near Lichfield is causing long delays.

National Highway West Midlands tweeted that lane one of two is closed on the A38 southbound between the A5192 (Cappers Lane) and A5148 due to the collision involving a motorbike.

There are three miles of congestion causing 50 minute delays above normal travel time, National Highways said.

