Lane closed on A38 after motorbike crash near Lichfield causing long delays

National Highway West Midlands tweeted that lane one of two is closed on the A38 southbound between the A5192 (Cappers Lane) and A5148 due to the collision involving a motorbike.
Lane 1 (of 2) is closed on the #A38 southbound between the #A1592 and #A1548 near #Lichfield due to a collision involving a motorbike.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) October 3, 2023
Emergency services are on scene.
There are 3 miles of congestion causing 50 min delays above normal travel time.
