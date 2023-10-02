Luxury Staffordshire spa hotel launches new dinner, bed and breakfast deal

Hoar Cross Hall's formal gardens

Guests can unwind in a sublime room or suite and soak up Hoar Cross Hall’s Jacobean architecture and idyllic grounds for the perfect night away.

With a choice of the Garden View Room or Suite for a tranquil countryside escape, the Comfy Room or Suite, the Hot Tub Suite guaranteeing a private balcony, the Exclusive Suite for a glamorous and unique feel, or The Royal Suite or Quad Room for those wanting an indulgent, spacious area with two bedrooms, ideal for groups of friends.

An à la carte dinner will be served in their Ballroom on the first day, serving starters such as Ham Hock and Smoked Chicken Terrine, Brixham Crab and Crème Fraîche, and Honey Truffle Goats’ Cheese. To follow, options include Slow Braised Blade of Beef, Roasted Breast of Staffordshire Chicken with black garlic, mushrooms, asparagus and gnocchi, Risotto Primavera, the Market Catch of the Day for an added supplement - fresh from Brixham Harbour, and much more.

For an after-dinner tipple, Hoar Cross Hall hosts its Long Gallery Bar, where guests can enjoy a menu of over 100 expertly crafted cocktails, including stylish spritzes and theatrical house creations, all created by their in-house mixologist.

After a soothing sleep, a leisurely breakfast buffet will accompany the slow morning reset, with locally sourced produce from the favoured local butcher.

For those looking to further indulge, Evening Spa Access can be added at an additional £40. From the Saltwater Pool to the tranquil Sanctum, the award-winning spa facilities promise to provide head-to-toe relaxation for both the body and mind.