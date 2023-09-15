Former councillors to become honorary Aldermen

Jack Kemp

Current borough councillors have agreed unanimously to confer the title on their former colleagues, who left the authority earlier this year, in recognition of their “eminent service”.

Former council leaders Jack Kemp, who stood down in May after 50 years as an elected member, and Patrick Farrington, who lost his seat at the election after 20 years as a councillor, were nominated for the honour alongside former Mayor Chris Baron, who served for 36 years but did not seek re-election for health reasons.

The other new Honorary Aldermen will be former deputy leader Mike Smith who stood down after 21 years’ service, former Mayor Ray Sutherland, who served as a councillor for 20 years but did not seek re-election, and fellow former Mayor Ray Barron, who was a member for 12 years in total but was unsuccessful in his re-election bid in May.

The six are set to receive badges and illuminated addresses from the Borough Mayor at a presentation ceremony to be arranged for a future date.

A report to Tuesday’s special full council meeting said: “All six of the named past members have served the council over a considerable number of years in various capacities but are no longer serving members.